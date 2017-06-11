SUNDAY 11 June

Ulster SFC quarter-final

1400 Cavan v Monaghan, Breffni Park

Leinster SFC quarter-final

1500 Offaly v Westmeath, O'Connor Park

Munster SFC semi-final

1530 Clare v Kerry, Cusack Park

Connacht SFC semi-final

1600 Galway v Mayo, Pearse Stadium

The Kingdom come to town

Munster champions Kerry travel to Clare in the other provincial semi-final.

The Banner are an improving side and preserved their Divsion 2 status in the spring but, especially given the nature of their 1-13 to 1-12 quarter-final win over Limerick, it's hard to imagine anything other than a repeat of last year's All-Ireland last-eight outcome.

Kerry may not match that 11-point margin of victory but you would expect the team that ended Dublin's 36-match unbeaten run to make an early statement of their All-Ireland title ambitions.

Clare last reached the Munster final in 2012, which was also the last time Kerry failed to reach the final.

Kerry go into the championships as Allianz League (Division 1) winners for the first time since 2009, a year they also won the All-Ireland title.

Green is probably not the colour

It's a heavyweight clash up north as Cavan and Monaghan collide at Breffni Park with they will feel is a winnable Ulster semi-final against Down at stake.

Monaghan were impressive in their opening 1-20 to 1-11 dismissal of Fermanagh while it's Cavan's first outing of the summer.

The teams drew 0-07 apiece in a drab Division 1 league encounter and you wouldn't exactly be expecting another goalfest on Sunday. They have raised just one green flag each over their last four Championship meetings.

Fintan Cahill was the last Cavan man to score a championship goal against Monaghan - in the 12th minute of the 1995 Ulster semi-final, which the Breffni men won by two points.

Monaghan are bidding to reach the Ulster semi-finals for a sixth successive year.

The battle to face the Dubs

Offaly have traditionally had the hex over Westmeath in Championship - the Lake County's victory during the Paidí Ó Sé-led march to Leinster glory in 2004 was their first over their neighbours in 55 years.

They've won two of the last three though, including by 0-13 to 0-12 in last year's Leinster quarter-final.

Offaly finished mid-table in Division 3 while Westmeath won Division 4 so you would expect them to be operating at a similar level - however Tom Cribbin's men have raised their game for Championship over the last two years, reaching consecutive Leinster finals while dropping from Division 2 to 4.

The winners will play Dublin in the Leinster quarter-final on June 25

Offaly are bidding to reach the Leinster semi-final for the first time since 2007

Will Galway bate Mayo?

Arguably the weekend's most appetising football match-up is the meeting of these old Connacht rivals.

Galway stopped Mayo's drive for six Connacht titles in a row in last year's semi-final, going on to lift the Nestor Cup themselves before a surprise All-Ireland quarter-final exit to Tipperary.

Mayo regrouped to reach the All-Ireland decider, which they lost in characteristically heartbreaking fashion in a replay to Dublin.

Their enthusiasm to end that 66-year wait for Sam remains admirably undimmed however, and they started the summer in clinical fashion with a thumping 2-14 to 0-11 win over Sligo last month.

A place in the final against Leitrim or Roscommon awaits the winners.

Galway’s last win over Mayo in Pearse Stadium was in 2007. Mayo have won the last three Championship meetings there.

Galway are bidding to beat Mayo in successive years for the first time since 2007-2008