After years in the hurling wilderness and so used to playing second fiddle to provincial kingpins Kilkenny, Wexford are savouring a sweet victory over the Cats.

The Cats’ drive for four Leinster titles in a row is over as David Redmond’s second-half goal saw Wexford into their first provincial final since 2008 after a 1-20 to 3-11 win at Wexford Park.

It marked a second victory over Brian Cody’s charges following earlier success in the Allianz League, but this win carries far greater significance as the joyous scenes among supporters on the pitch highlighted afterwards.

Joint-captain Matthew O’Hanlon summed up just how much it meant to him and his team-mates.

"I’m top of the world, top of the world," he told RTÉ Sport.

"It’s a great feeling, we’re back into a Leinster Final, back to Croke Park, where we want to be."

A penalty got Kilkenny off to the perfect start inside the first minute, but the Yellowbellies, with suspended manager Davy Fitzgerald watching bon from the stand, saw his team settle into the contest and led 0-12 to 1-05 at the break, with wayward shooting from the Cats contributing to the scoreline.

Centre-back O’Hanlon says they had to adapt to the breezy conditions at Wexford Park.

"It was difficult. There was a strong breeze at our back in the first half. It’s very difficult to play in those conditions. You see Kilkenny had several wides in the first half.

"We knew in the second half we’d have to work the ball in closer and be selective in our shots.

"I think we did that and won a few frees at vital times that kept us ticking over."

"Wexford teams in the past may have died away, but there’s serious character in that team and we kept coming back, kept coming back"

With just over 15 minutes remaining, Kilkenny stormed back into the contest. Colin Fennelly’s shot was blocked into his own net by Wexford shot stopper Mark Fanning.

The full-forward was in the thick of the action a minute later when he earned his side a second penalty, which was converted superbly by Reid and suddenly only a point separated the sides.

O’Hanlon says their response was a marked difference from the past.

"Wexford teams in the past may have died away, but there’s serious character in that team and we kept coming back, kept coming back," he said.

"Kilkenny are the benchmark for so many years.

"We’ve been on the wrong end of several beatings from them so we knew whatever they were going to bring down here was going to be a phenomenal battle. And it was.

"They brought the best out of us."