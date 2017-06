Derry 3-23 Armagh 2-15

Derry coasted to a second Nicky Rackard Cup title, beating Ulster rivals Armagh by 3-23 to 2-15 at Croke Park.

Alan Grant hit 1-4 and Gerald Bradley claimed three points as the Oak Leafers opened out a 1-9 to 0-6 interval lead.

Bradley and Brian Cassidy netted for Derry, either side of an Armagh goal from Ryan Gaffney.

Gaffney grabbed a consolation goal late on, but it was a bitter pill to swallow for Armagh, as they lost a third successive final.