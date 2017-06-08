Mayo boss Stephen Rochford has made one change to his side for Sunday’s Connacht SFC semi-final against defending champions Galway at Pearse Stadium, with Jason Doherty replacing the injured Conor O’Shea.

Aidan O’Shea, who came off the bench early in the second half in Mayo’s 2-14 to 0-11 win over Sligo in the quarter-finals, has again been named amongst the substitutes.

O’Shea hasn’t started for Mayo since injuring his ankle while playing basketball in January.

Andy Moran will make a landmark 150th appearance for the county, having made his debut against New York in 2004.

Mayo (v Galway): David Clarke; Chris Barrett, Ger Cafferkey, Keith Higgins; Colm Boyle, Lee Keegan, Paddy Durcan; Seamus O’Shea, Tom Parsons; Fergal Boland, Diarmuid O’Connor, Jason Doherty; Kevin McLoughlin, Cillian O’Connor, Andy Moran