Padraic Maher insists that Tipperary are focused on retaining their All-Ireland crown through the qualifiers and that the players have laughed off the "ridiculous" rumours of unrest in the squad.

In the wake of the champions' surprise Munster SHC quarter-final defeat to Cork, corner-back Cathal Barrett was dropped from the panel for disciplinary reasons.

That sparked furious speculation on social media that some of the team's senior players had also been involved in a training ground bust-up.

All Star wing-back Maher says that the speculation was so wide of the mark that it amused the players.

"There's so many things going around at the moment about stuff in the Tipperary camp," he told RTÉ Sport.

"We're focusing on stuff that's actually real and important to us.

"At the end of the day, we're going to smile and let them all off, because there's no point in us losing energy on things that don't matter and things that didn't really happen."

Padraic Maher at today's GAA/GPA launch of Pat the Baker's High-Protein Bread

Maher suggested that those spreading rumours may have been unwilling to accept the more obvious explanation for Tipperary's losses to Galway and Cork.

"I don't know where they're coming out of," he reflected.

"When we lose a game, people expect there to be excuses as to why we lost, and not just that we were beaten by a better team on the day.

"We've put it out of our heads because a lot of it is ridiculous stuff.

"We're concentrating on the road ahead. We want to get back to what we do and that's playing hurling."

The Thurles Sarsfields man is confident that Tipp can now turn their season around in the qualifiers, which begin the weekend of July 1.

"Obviously, we were very disappointed with the league final and the Cork game," he said. "Fair dues to Cork. They thoroughly deserved to win on the day.

"We didn't give a performance we were happy with. But we regrouped the Tuesday night after and we're looking ahead now to the qualifiers.

"We're hell-bent on getting back to where we want to be"

"We still have another shot at this. We're not gone yet.

"It's a tough route. We know we have a long road ahead of us at the moment but it's one we're willing to give everything to.

"Hopefully we can build up momentum. We're hell-bent on getting back to where we want to be."