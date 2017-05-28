Former Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy feels that Dublin's inability to field their strongest team has hampered their chance of competing at the top level of hurling.

The Dubs were relegated to Division 1B of the Allianz Hurling League this year and began their Leinster SHC campaign with a 14-point defeat by Galway in Tullamore today.

The Dublin panel has seen a lot of change since Ger Cunningham succeeded Anthony Daly for the 2015 season, with then 23-year-old former All-Star Danny Sutcliffe's decision to walk away in December of that year among the most notable losses.

Former players like Conal Keaney and Michael Carton have been critical of the management after departing.

Cunningham chose to replace some veterans with fresh blood this year, and gave four players their Championship debuts against Galway, but was recently rocked by the decision of Cuala pair Mark and Paul Schutte not to rejoin the panel after their victorious club All-Ireland campaign, with the former instead linking up the county's footballers.

Of today's XV, only Liam Rushe and Ryan O'Dwyer started in the All-Ireland quarter-final defeat to Tipperary three years ago.

"There's been a massive investment into Dublin hurling over the last number of years," Sheedy said on The Sunday Game.

"There was a clear message to try and get the capital to be competitive in hurling.

"But it's a startling statistic that of the team that took to the pitch against Tipperary in 2014, two of that starting XV started today.

"No team can manage that level of turnover.

The hurling panel discuss Dublin's high turnover of players and Ger Cunningham putting his faith in youth #GAA pic.twitter.com/s9uchfP71P — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) May 28, 2017

"To me, they've been let down by the good players. You got a 10-year window where you can go out and represent your county.

"These players that are good enough to be out there aren't taking that chance and I'm flabbergasted by that.

Cunningham refused to elaborate on the topic when speaking to RTÉ Sport after the game.

"The best players we have available to us in Dublin were playing today," he said.

"That's the reality of it.

"These are the 35 players who are on the Dublin hurling panel for 2017."