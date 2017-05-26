After their demolition of Tipperary in the league final, much focus will be on Galway as they get their Leinster hurling campaign underway against Dublin, while in football Tyrone begin their defence in Ulster on a weekend of action in all four provinces, writes James McMahon.

SATURDAY 27 MAY

Leinster SHC quarter-final

1900 Westmeath v Offaly

Munster SFC quarter-final

1900 Waterford v Cork, Fraher Field

SUNDAY 28 MAY

Ulster SFC quarter-final

1400 Derry v Tyrone, Celtic Park

Leinster SHC quarter-finals

1400 Laois v Wexford, O'Moore Park

1600 Galway v Dublin, O'Connor Park

Connacht SFC quarter-final

1500 London v Leitrim, Ruislip

Munster SFC quarter-final

1530 Clare v Limerick, Cusack Park

ONLINE

Live blog on RTÉ.ie and the RTÉ News Now App from 1830 on Saturday and 1330 on Sunday

TV

Sunday: Derry v Tyrone and Galway v Dublin live on RTÉ 2 from 1315,Derry v Tyrone live on BBC2 from 1330.

Highlights of all the weekend's action on The Sunday Game on RTÉ2 from 2130

Live games also available on GAAGO.

RADIO

Saturday: Live updates on Westmeath v Offaly and Waterford v Cork on Saturday Sport on RTÉ Radio 1 from 1900

Sunday: Live commentary on Derry v Tyrone and Galway v Dublin, with regular updates on the rest of the day's games on Sunday Sport on RTÉ Radio 1 from 1400



WEATHER

Saturday: Heavy, thundery rain in places Saturday morning will clear away northwards with sunny spells developing and mainly dry weather following for the afternoon and evening. With the clearance the weather will turn fresher and less humid with afternoon temperatures of 15 to 20 degrees.

Sunday: A bright, fresh day with sunny spells and dry apart from isolated showers. Highest temperatures 15 to 19 degrees in light breezes. For more go to met.ie

Can Dublin stifle Galway's momentum?

Three Leinster hurling quarter-finals are down for decision across the weekend. O'Connor Park is the venue for the meeting of the 2012 and 2013 champions - Galway and Dublin.

The Tribesmen laid down a marker for the summer campaign when they thrashed Tipperary in the Division 1 final. However, league and championship are different beasts and Dublin, who were relegated to the league's second tier, will feel that that campaign wasn't a true indicator of their worth.

You would still have to fancy the Westerners, but Ger Cunningham's side should give it a good rattle.

The weekend clash will be only the eighth championship match between the counties, with Dublin leading 5-1, while there was one draw in the previous seven.

This is Galway’s ninth season in the Leinster senior championship. Their record reads: played 23; won 13, drew 3, lost 7.

Dublin haven’t been beaten in their first Leinster game of the season since losing to Wexford in 2007

Fitzgerald in the stand as Wexford enter the fray

Much has been said and written about Davy Fitzgerald's on-the-pitch incursion at Nowlan Park on Easter Sunday. As a result, the Clareman won't be on the sidelines at O'Moore Park when Wexford take on Laois.

This will be the first championship clash between the counties since 2005 when Wexford won a Leinster semi-final by 11 points in Croke Park.

Wexford beat the O'Moore County by 2-24 to 2-20 in the final round of 1B this year on their home patch, the sides were level at half-time. There was only a point between them late on but Wexford finished strongly, adding three more points.

Both managers, Fitzgerald and Eamonn Kelly are in their first seasons in charge. Fitzgerald previously managed Waterford and Clare while Kelly had stints with Kerry and Offaly.

The winners will play Kilkenny in the Leinster semi-final on June 10

Who will prevail in the midlands derby?

Westmeath manager Michael Ryan

The first of the Leinster hurling quarter-finals sees Westmeath host Offaly on Saturday evening.

This will be Westmeath’s fourth game in this year’s championship. They lost two and won one of the previous three in the ‘round robin’.

Westmeath beat their neighbours by 2-22 to 1-11 in last year’s Leinster round-robin clash in Mullingar.

Offaly finished fourth (one win, four defeats) in Division 1B of the league before losing a quarter-final to Tipperary. Westmeath finished fourth (three wins, two defeats) in 2A.

Kevin Ryan is in his first season as Offaly manager while Michael Ryan is in his third term as the Lake County boss.

Derry and Tyrone lock horns again

Injury concerns, retirements and players opting out for the summer, dominates the build-up to this clash at Celtic Park.

Tyrone had a bit of fade out towards the end of the league, while Derry slipped through the trap door to end up in Division 3. On form, Mickey Harte should progress to a date with Donegal on 18 June.

The sides meet for a second successive season in the Ulster championship, with Tyrone winning easily (3-14 to 0-12) in Celtic Park last year.

Mickey Harte leads Tyrone into the championship for a 15th season while Damian Barton is in his second season with Derry.

The Oakleafers will have home advantage in their opening Ulster game for a fifth successive year. Tyrone will be ‘away’ in their opening game for the fifth time in six years.

Derry haven’t won the Ulster title since 1998.

It’s 4-1 with one draw in favour of Tyrone in their six championship games against their neighbours since Mickey Harte took over as Red hand boss at the end of 2002.

London eye Leitrim scalp

A date with Roscommon at Dr Hyde Park in the Connacht SFC semi-final is the prize for the winner here. Both sides failed to fire during the spring with Leitrim's cause not helped by another bad injury to Emlyn Mulligan.

Once was bad, never mind twice, but 3 times.... Someone is punishing me from up above. More cruciate's torn than trophies won in my career👎🏻 — Emlyn Mulligan (@emlynmulligan) May 17, 2017

London’s only three wins since joining the Connacht championship in 1975 were against Leitrim in 1977 and 2013 and against Sligo in 2013.

Munster semi-final berths at stake

The football championship in the southern province gets underway with Waterford hosting Cork in Dungarvan on Saturday evening. The following afternoon sees Clare welcome Limerick to Cusack Park.

Cork's stock has fallen in recent seasons, but they will be determined to match the efforts of the county's hurlers. Peadar Healey's men should have enough for the Déise before turning their attention to Tipperary and seeking revenge for last season's defeat against the Premier.