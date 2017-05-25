Lee Chin has revealed that Davy Fitzgerald is still having "an impact" on his Wexford side, despite an eight-week ban restricting the manager to contacting his players via mobile phone.

The Clare man was hit with the suspension for entering the field of play and confronting Tipperary players during the county's Allianz Hurling League semi-final defeat to the Premier County.

Fizgerald will have to sit in the stands for Wexford’s Leinster quarter-final against Laois on Sunday (2pm, live blog on RTÉ.ie and News Now App) and, if they win that, the provincial semi-final clash with Kilkenny on June 10.

"In terms of training, he’s only there in spirit, so all we can do is be in contact in any way we can," Chin told the Irish Sun.

"I’ve sat down with him on a couple of occasions, met in certain places. In some ways it is difficult, but Davy is doing what he can.

"We’re happy enough, and his backroom team have picked up the reins, and done a great job so far.

"It is five weeks into it now, so you are used to what is going on. Davy being Davy, he is still getting the best out of you.

"He is still motivating fellas and driving you on. And it is the same with the backroom team, Davy will be just as hard on those guys as he is with the players."

Chin added that Fitzgerald was reviewing all the team's training sessions by video.

"I know definitely he is still having his impact, with the contact that he has with the selectors," he said.

"He is feeding stuff through to them and they are feeding stuff back to him after training. And we would obviously have all our training sessions filmed every night so he is getting that feedback too, to see himself what is going on.

"Basically he sees everything, we just can’t see him."

The Faythe Harriers forward expects Fitzgerald to address the players before they arrive at O'Moore Park on Sunday.

"We haven’t actually spoken about what our pre-match actions will be.

"I presume he will feature at some stage before we head into the ground at Portlaoise, that’s the only bit of time we are going to get in his presence, maybe on the bus or maybe in the pre-match meal.

"Bar that, it is just going to be us in the dressing room."

Wexford have been boosted by the quicker than expected return of defender Shaun Murphy from a broken bone in his chest while goalkeeper Mark Fanning has recovered from a hand injury,

Damien Reck (ankle) and Willie Devereux (hamstring) are sidelined while corner-back James Breen could be ruled out due to concussion.

Liam Og McGovern, Andrew Shore and Shane Tomkins miss out again but could be back to face Kilkenny if Wexford advance.

