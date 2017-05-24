Bernard Flynn has labelled James Horan "pathetic" after the former Mayo boss claimed Flynn had "made a fool of himself" over comments about Green and Red star Aidan O'Shea.

Speaking on the RTÉ GAA Podcast last week, two-time Meath All-Ireland winner Flynn told of his shock at witnessing O'Shea signing autographs and taking selfies with fans instead of joining team-mates for a warm-down after a recent challenge match against the Royal County.

Flynn suggested O'Shea's profile was out of all proportion to his achievements on the field and that allowing a player to differentiate themselves in that way was indicative of a deeper problem with Mayo.

"When you’re a big-name, marquee player and you’re on the front of papers, doing interviews and endorsements and all of that, he actually hasn’t done what he should be doing and what he’s capable of doing. It’s as simple as that."

Horan, who managed O'Shea during his stint in charge of Mayo from 2010-2014, hit back, telling Newstalk FM that Flynn had "made an absolute tit of himself".

"I don't know what it is, but the big guy who stands out a bit... maybe it is other people's insecurity, they feel they have to knock him down to make themselves feel better. It's bizarre."

Writing in his column in today's Irish Daily Mirror, Flynn give Horan a piece of his mind.

"To be referred to on a radio show and newspaper column as a 'tit and an eejit' by former Mayo manager James Horan for what I believed was an honest observation is petty," Flynn wrote.

"It's perhaps indicative of the man's own shortcomings and ultimate failure to get a very good Mayo team over the line when they should have won at least one All-Ireland in his four year tenure.

"Anyone who knows me well knows I'm neither of the above but for a former county manager to call a former player a tit is quite pathetic. Sad man."

Flynn reiterated that he was in fact in favour of players engaging with fans but that "selfies should be taken at the appropriate time when team duties are finished and all players should be treated equal".

Watch Derry v Tyrone in the Ulster SFC quarter-final (throw-in 2pm) live on RTÉ 2 and listen live on RTÉ Radio 1 on Sunday May 28. You can also keep up-to-date with our online match tracker on Sunday afternoon.