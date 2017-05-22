Carlow defeating Wexford in the preliminary round of the Leinster football championship may have been a surprise to many, but not so for Turlough O'Brien who felt that something positive was happening in advance of the game to help his side.

O'Brien's troops recorded a 2-17 to 2-13 win over the Slaneysiders at Netwatch Cullen Park - a first win in the province for the Barrowsiders since 2011.

Next up is for Carlow is an engagement with Dublin in the provincial quarter-final on 3 June.

O'Brien not surprisingly was delighted with the effort his side put in in dispatching 'Banty' McEnaney's men from the Leinster series when he spoke on The Sunday Game.

"It was a massive win for Carlow, we've been in a famine for a long time with a lot of bad days in the jersey," he said.

"In the last three years we have regrouped and we more or less have everybody in the county panel that we would expect to have in. When we have them all together, we have a quite a good side.

"There was a good feeling in Carlow for the last two or three weeks that something was happening and thankfully the team delivered. We are very proud of them.

"When you're in the game and you love the game you are always dreaming of day's like today and getting promotion in the league."

O'Brien went on to stress the importance of Carlow getting out of Division 4 in the spring campaign.

"From a Carlow perspective, the league is the most important competition because we've been in the basement division for far too long," he explained. "We really need to get out of it.

"It's been a target for the last three years and we very close this year to doing that. If we achieved that goal I think football in Carlow would really come on in leaps and bounds.

"The win over Wexford showed that there is exceptional talent out there, we played some really good football and got some great scores."