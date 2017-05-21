Tipperary manager Michael Ryan says his side will have to "find their way in the Championship" after admitting Cork were the better team today.

The Rebels recorded their first Championship win over Tipp since 2010 with in an epic Munster quarter-final at Semple Stadium.

Though Ryan praised the battling qualities of his players, who were right in contention until a 69th-minute goal from Michael Cahalane, he had no quibble with the result.

"We were beaten by a better team today," he told RTÉ Sport. "I thought Cork were excellent in almost every facet of the game.

"We were game. We were right in it. Cork's second goal put a bit of daylight in it.

"We have a fine bunch of hurlers here in Tipp.

"They've lost nothing out here today. They tried really hard to get something out of the game and gave a good account of themselves.

"It wasn't to be. Cork were superior and fully deserved their win. We have to find our way in the Championship now."

"We're going to have to do a little bit more soul-searching

If Tipperary are to retain the All-Ireland title they won last September, they will have to do so through the route of the qualifiers, which begin on July 1.

They will look to 2010 for inspiration; Eoin Kelly lifted the Liam MacCarthy Cup that year despite that summer similarly starting with a disappointing defeat to their old rivals.

"We have plenty to work on," said Ryan. "There was a lot about our game that we will reflect on when we get time.

"We're going to have to do a little bit more soul-searching. We thought we had enough of it done but clearly not and here we go again.

"Thankfully for us, we'll get another opportunity in five weeks' time. It's through the qualifier route, which is disappointing for us, but that's life.

"We've been down this road before and God only knows where it will lead us."