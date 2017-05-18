Having missed almost all of last season through injury full-back Ger Cafferkey returns to the Mayo side for Sunday’s Connacht quarter-final meeting with Sligo at MacHale Park - but Stephen Rochford has left out Aidan O'Shea.

Rochford hands a debut to 2016 All-Ireland Under-21 winner Fergal Boland, who starts in the half forwards.

In total there are five changes to the team which started the 2016 All Ireland final replay defeat to Dublin, with David Clarke, Chris Barrett, Cafferkey, Boland and Conor O'Shea replacing Robbie Hennelly, Brendan Harrison, Donal Vaughan, Aidan O'Shea and Jason Doherty.

Colm Boyle and Tom Parsons made their championship debuts against Sligo on the same day back in 2008.

O’Shea only came back into the Mayo fold towards the end of the Alianz Football League Division 1 campaign having missed the majority of the spring with an ankle injury he sustained while training with the Sligo All Stars basketball team.

Mayo: David Clarke; Chris Barrett, Ger Cafferkey, Keith Higgins; Colm Boyle, Lee Keegan, Patrick Durcan; Seamus O’Shea, Tom Parsons; Fergal Boland, Diarmuid O’Connor, Conor O’Shea; Kevin McLoughlin, Cillian O’Connor, Andy Moran.