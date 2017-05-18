Antrim’s Matt Fitzpatrick has had a proposed 48-week ban overturned by Croke Park’s Central Appeals Committee (CAC) and is free to face Donegal on Sunday.

Fitzpatrick was hit with the hefty suspension after the GAA ruled that he deliberately misled an investigation.

The origins of the story are an incident in Antrim’s Allianz League clash with Armagh in March which was twice investigated by Croke Park.

Twice the Central Competition Control Committee (CCCC) were unable to identify the Antrim player involved and twice Fitzpatrick escaped a sanction.

However, new video evidence came to light and on review the Central Hearings Committee (CHC) decided that Fitzpatrick had misled them.

The Antrim man exercised his right to an appeal and on Wednesday night the Central Appeals Committee (CAC) overturned the ban.

Fitzpatrick was represented by well-known barrister and RTÉ GAA pundit Joe Brolly, who revealed the news on Twitter early this morning.