An advertisement that's appeared on the Galway GAA website could leave the Tribesmen with egg on their faces - and give Sligo even more motivation to shock Mayo in the Connacht SFC quarter-final on 21 May.

Niall Carew's charges overcame a tricky clash in the Bronx last Sunday, digging out a 1-21 to 1-13 against a dogged New York.

Their reward was a daunting trip to MacHale Park, with the winners of that taking on Galway in the semis on 11 June.

However an ad for a lunch being hosted by Tribesmen GAA seems to assume the winner of Mayo-Sligo is a foregone conclusion,

Last September, a health and well-being event organised by Irish Life promised fans the chance to get their photo taken with Philly McMahon and the Sam Maguire Cup - a week before Dublin's All-Ireland SFC final replay against Mayo.

Thankfully for all concerned the Dubs did eventually capture the crown, but Carew and Co will be desperate to provide a twist to this particular tale on Sunday week...