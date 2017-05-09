Séamus Callanan is expected to be fit in time for Tipperary’s Munster hurling Championship clash with Cork, but doubts remain over the availability of Patrick ‘Bonner’ Maher.

The reigning All-Ireland champions will begin the defence of the Liam MacCarthy in Thurles against their Munster rivals in less than a fortnight and manager Michael Ryan has revealed mixed news regarding two of his key forwards.

All-Star forward Callanan missed the Allianz League Final defeat to Galway after breaking a thumb in the semi-final victory over Wexford.

Speaking at the launch of the Munster GAA Championships in Killarney, Ryan said he was "hopeful" of his availability, but it would be dependent on his return to training this week.

He was more cautious however regarding the fitness of Maher, who injured his hamstring on club duty at the weekend.

"The extent of that [injury] is not known right now.," he told reporters, insisting management wouldn’t know anymore for 24-48 hours.

Niall O’Meara is a doubt with a back strain, while Donagh Maher and John Meagher have already been ruled out.