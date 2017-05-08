Sligo progressed to the quarter-final of the Connacht SFC with an eight-point win over New York in the Big Apple.

The Yeats County side's reward for their win is a meeting with All-Ireland finalists Mayo in Castlebar on Sunday 21 May, in a game that will be shown live on RTÉ2.

Sligo were made to work for their win, with the hosts leading the tie with 20 minutes to play.

However Sligo's experience shone through, with a Kyle Cawley goal adding to scores from Mark Breheny and John Kelly to seal the win.