There will be 31 live Championship games shown on RTÉ across hurling and football this summer, including all provincial finals and the All-Ireland semi-finals and finals in both codes.

The coverage will include live games on RTÉ 2 and the RTÉ Player, as well as extensive coverage across RTÉ's online and mobile platforms.

On top of this, RTÉ will have exclusive national coverage of every match in both codes on RTÉ Radio 1's Saturday Sport and Sunday Sport.

There will also be highlights from each weekend's action on The Sunday Game, with recently-retired Kerry forward Colm Cooper the latest addition to the RTÉ panel.

As well as Cooper, the panel sees the return of the likes of Anthony Daly, Eddie Brennan, Ciaran Whelan and Tomás Ó Sé.

Radio coverage begins this evening, with Marty Morrissey broadcasting live on RTÉ Radio 1 from the Big Apple, where New York are hosting Sligo for the right to face Mayo in the Connacht SFC.

The first live televised Championship action will be on Saturday 21 May when Monaghan welcome Fermanagh to Clones for a preliminary-round clash in the Ulster SFC.

The following day there is a double-header as Mayo welcome the winners of that meeting of New York and Sligo, followed by the beginning of Tipperary's All-Ireland defence as they host Cork in the Munster SHC.

The coverage will also include all four provincial football deciders, the Munster and Leinster hurling finals, two quarter-finals in each code and the semi-finals and finals of both codes.

Radio coverage is boosted by the return of The Championship at 10pm on Friday nights on RTÉ Radio 1, while Sunday evenings will also see the return of the Marty Squad.

RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta will broadcast up to 40 football matches, and more than 20 hurling games, with live commentary, reporting and analysis across its sports programmes.

GAA fans overseas can also watch all televised Championship matches live on GAAGO, as well as The Sunday Game highlights show and extra content.

Last, but by no means least, the RTÉ GAA podcast will feature the big stories of each week, adding to the online coverage which also features columns from All-Ireland winners Philip Jordan and Richie Power.

Speaking ahead of today's launch of the RTÉ coverage, Group Head of RTÉ Sport, Ryle Nugent, said: "Nothing says summer like the start of the championship season and all of RTÉ's platforms are lined up and ready to go to give audiences the very best of our national games.

"The GAA Championships are a unique sporting and cultural event and as the national public service broadcaster RTÉ is proud to have it at front and centre.

"We're delighted to welcome Colm Cooper to the RTÉ team"