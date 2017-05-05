Kerry legend Colm Cooper only recently retired from Kerry duty, but he will be involved in this summer’s Championship as part of The Sunday Game team.

The Gooch is Kerry’s all-time leading Championship scorer and one of the greatest forwards ever to lace boots.

He finally won an All-Ireland club title with Dr Crokes on St Patrick’s Day at Croke Park and he called time on his inter-county playing days shortly afterwards.

Cooper will be live on RTÉ Radio 1's Sunday Sport this Sunday at 2pm for the launch of RTÉ Sports's 2017 GAA Championship coverage alongside an array of well-known panellists.

This special edition of Sunday Sport will also be available to watch on the RTÉ News Now channel.

Alongside him will be Kilkenny great Henry Shefflin, Kerry legend Pat Spillane and the likes of Dessie Dolan, Liam Sheedy, Tomás Ó Sé, Anthony Daly, Ciaran Whelan and Eddie Brennan – plus many more.

The five-time All Ireland winner will provide a unique insight into the game and expert analysis throughout the season on the Sunday Game as the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship progresses.

He will also appear as a special guest alongside Henry Shefflin on the Ray D'Arcy Show on Saturday night night on RTÉ One (9.50pm).

The news comes as RTÉ Sport prepares to announce details of its coverage of Championship 2017 with 31 live games on RTÉ2 Television right from provincial first rounds all the way through to September’s All-Ireland finals.

There will also be exclusive national coverage of every match in both codes on RTÉ Radio 1’s Saturday Sport and Sunday Sport, and up to 60 live games across football and hurling on RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta.

Cooper after another Sam Maguire win

Cooper’s services were much in demand this summer given his stature in the game and no doubt football fans will be keen to hear what he has to say about the big games over the coming months.

Many Kingdom supporters were hoping to see him in the green and gold again this year, though he disappointed them when he announced his retirement. He is playing on with Dr Crokes.