It's the hot topic in GAA circles this week and Kerry legend Tomas Ó Sé believes that New York can indeed cause an upset at Gaelic Park by knocking off Sligo this Sunday.

New York have never won a match in the Connacht Championship, but after running Roscommon close last year, confidence has never been higher in the Big Apple.

Sligo have named a strong side for the fixture, but with a host of former inter-county talent in their ranks, Liam Galvin's men appear to be better prepared than ever before.

"I think there's a very good chance for it," RTÉ analyst Ó Sé told 2fm's Game On.

"I've seen all the talk all week that they are putting in as much effort and time as inter-county teams are at home. They have a good, talented bunch over there.

"I was talking to Liam Galvin and I asked him straight up had they a better chance than last year of winning and he said yes. So you'd have to give them a chance. They ran Roscommon so close."

Ó Sé maintains that, in addition to facing ever improving New York outfits, the circumstances of the fixture mean visiting sides simply cannot be as focused as they would be for a game on Irish soil.

"It's very difficult for inter-county teams to go over to New York because no matter what they say, there's a social aspect to it," Ó Sé said.

"Their eyes can't be fully focused on the game, because they might have fundraising they are involved in, they might have days out that they have to attend, and the eye isn't on the ball as much as it would be at home.

"That, coupled with the fact that they are expected to beat them every time they go over, the pressure is on the team that is travelling, especially facing a better and more well-prepared team.

"It's manna from heaven for them, because it's just run out and whip into them and not be expected to win. The fact they did so well last year, you'd have to give them a chance this year."