Sligo manager Niall Carew has picked a strong starting 15 for Sunday's opening round of the Connacht Championship against New York.

The Yeats County are without Kevin McDonnell and Gerard O'Kelly Lynch, while Niall Murphy has failed to recover from hamstring injury to take his place in the squad.

Sligo have four players in the starting team who featured against New York in 2007, in Charlie Harrison, Ross Donavan, Mark Breheny and Adrian Marren, while Neil Ewing will captain the side for the first time in the championship.

Sligo: Aidan Devaney; Ross Donavan, Charlie Harrison, Eoin McHugh; Keelan Cawley, Brendan Egan, John Kelly; Cian Breheny, Adrian McIntyre; Neil Ewing (capt.), Mark Breheny, Kyle Cawley; Stephen Coen, Pat Hughes, Adrian Marren.