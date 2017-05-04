Dr Crokes’ All-Ireland winning captain Johnny Buckley has been named as the new Kerry captain for 2017.

Following Colm Cooper’s retirement, it was always likely that the versatile midfielder/forward and Fionn Fitzgerald would vie for the role.

County champions Crokes have informed the secretary of the Kerry County Committee that the 27-year-old is their nominee for captaincy, with Fitzgerald as vice-captain.

The decision will be rubber-stamped at the next Committee meeting.

Buckley made his Kerry debut in 2012 against Cork and has amassed 24 points in his 20 Championship outings to date.

An All-Ireland U21 winner in 2008, Buckley was part of the Kerry side that defeated Donegal in the senior All-Ireland Final three years ago, and has three Munster titles to his name.

The Killarney coach tour operator has been an integral part of Crokes’ recent success, winning five county medals, four Munster titles and finally landing All-Ireland success in March.