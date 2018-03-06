The race director of the Tour de France, Christian Prudhomme, has called the delay in a decision over Chris Froome's failed drug test "grotesque".

It emerged in December that a urine sample given by the four-time Tour champion during last September's Vuelta contained more than twice the permitted concentration of the asthma drug salbutamol.

Froome has protested his innocence, calling the failed test "a huge shock".

He is free to race pending a final decision on the findings and, after a return to action at the Ruta del Sol race last month, said: "I know I haven't done anything wrong and I intend to show that. No one wants this resolved more quickly than I do."

Speaking to Radio Monte Carlo Sport today, Prudhomme has called on the UCI to give some guidance as the start of the Giro d'Italia (May) and Tour de France (July) loom closer.

"What we want ardently, like all organisers, is for the UCI to provide a response," said the Frenchman.

"In December I said we wanted a rapid response. Now, we can remove the word ‘rapid’. We want a response.

"The organisers need a response, not just for us at the Tour de France but for all the organisers, so that there isn’t a rider they’ll later say shouldn’t have been at the start. It’s mad! It’s completely grotesque!"