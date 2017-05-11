Gary Wilson said the ODI hammering against England at Bristol was "probably the toughest day" he's had playing for Ireland, but believes his team turned a corner at Lord's.

England cruised to a seven-wicket victory at the County Ground in Bristol, winning with 30 overs to spare.

It was a chastening experience on a historic day for Ireland, their first ODI on English soil ending in disaster, but a far stronger showing in defeat at Lord's two days later offered some redemption.

Ireland begin the Tri-Nations series on Friday against Bangladesh, before taking on New Zealand on Sunday at Malahide, and Wilson is confident they'll give the home fans reasons to be cheerful.

"It was very disappointing at Bristol, but we did show that we've got quality at Lord's," he told RTÉ Sport.

"It was probably the toughest day I've had in an Irish shirt, just because of the occasion and we felt like we let ourselves down and we let the supporters downs.

"It was a really bad day. I think possibly the magnitude of the occasion, we put a lot of pressure on ourselves, just through sheer want to do well. It was good that we had an open chat about it and we enjoyed the occasion far more at Lord's.

"We've got a good opportunity here to play against two teams in our own conditions. Hopefully we get the wicket and things like that we're after, then it will be up to us to perform."

Wilson and his team-mates will be hoping for some home comforts when they return to Malahide.

With Leinster Lightning all-rounder Simi Singh a new addition, in place of Andy McBrine, and morale lifted by that improved display at the home of cricket, Wilson said the squad is in a good place.

"It's a great place to watch cricket," Wilson said of the north county Dublin venue.

"There's probably nowhere better to play in Ireland.

"You could argue it's a good time to play them because their biggest names are probably at the IPL, but I've no doubt they'll have quality coming in as well. We just have to try and concentrate on our own game.

"(Sports psychologist) Michael Caulfield said after the Bristol game, the theme for the next game is, 'one more run'. Try and take one more run, bowl one more good ball. If we do that then hopefully we should be okay."

The prospect of finally attaining Test status after the ICC AGM in June means a long, tough battle could finally deliver the dream for this Irish panel.

Wilson admitted it's been on the players' minds but refused to use it as an excuse for recent poor displays. Nevertheless, the Belfast man didn't shy away from the enormity of that looming decision.

"We're certainly aware of it," he added. "There is a realisation that, 'hang on, we might actually be getting what we've begged for for the last 10 years'. It's what we want.

"I don't there's ever been a team that's come in to international cricket and nail it from day one. It's a long road.

"Hopefully in 10 to 15 years we can be where Bangladesh are now."

IRELAND SQUAD FOR TRI-NATIONS SERIES: William Porterfield (Captain) (Warwickshire), Andrew Balbirnie (Pembroke/Leinster Lightning), Peter Chase (Malahide/Leinster Lightning), George Dockrell (Leinster/Leinster Lightning), Ed Joyce (Sussex/Leinster Lightning), Tim Murtagh (Middlesex), Barry McCarthy (Durham/Leinster Lightning), Kevin O’Brien (Railway Union/Leinster Lightning), Niall O’Brien (NW Warriors), Simi Singh (YMCA/Leinster Lightning), Paul Stirling (Middlesex), Stuart Thompson (Eglinton/NW Warriors), Gary Wilson (Derbyshire/Northern Knights), Craig Young (Bready/NW Warriors).

FIXTURES

12 May: Ireland v Bangladesh (Malahide)

14 May: Ireland v New Zealand (Malahide)

17 May: Bangladesh v New Zealand (Clontarf)

19 May: Ireland v Bangladesh (Malahide)

21 May: Ireland v New Zealand (Malahide)

24 May: Bangladesh v New Zealand (Clontarf)