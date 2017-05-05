England will chase only 127 to beat Ireland in the first of the One Day Internationals at the County Ground in Bristol as Ireland, who won the toss and chose to bat, were bowled out for 126 in the 33rd over.

After a bright start when openers Ed Joyce and Paul Stirling had battered the English opening bowling attack, reaching 40 by the sixth over, Ireland fell away.

Early in the day Irish captain William Porterfield won the toss and decided to bat on a windy morning, opting to set England, captained by Dubliner Eoin Morgan, a target.

Joyce and Stirling set off at pace against English opening bowlers David Willey and Mark Wood with Stirling executing some bludgeoning shots in between playing and missing as the watching Irish supporters looked on through slayed fingers.

Stirling was bowled by Wood for 20 in the sixth over and was quickly followed by Joyce LBW to Willey in the seventh over for 23.

Dubliner Andrew Balbirnie and captain Porterfield had to rebuild the Irish innings and the run rate fell away before Balbirnie was caught by English wicketkeeper Sam Billings for 30 in the 18th over.

Porterfield crawled his way to 13 off 45 balls before he fell in the 22nd over with the score on 90 and Ireland's innings began to crumble.

Gary Wilson and Kevin O’Brien went LBW for one and four respectively before Stuart Thompson was bowled for four by the 27th over, followed George Dockrell for a duck.

Tim Murtagh was the final wicket to fall for 11 and Ireland were all out for 126.

ENGLAND v IRELAND - ONE DAY INTERNATIONAL LIVE