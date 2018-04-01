Tyson Fury blasted Anthony Joshua during the latter's victory over Joseph Parker in Cardiff, claiming that the current world champion had no panache or flair and would lose to both him and WBC champion Deontay Wilder.

Joshua added the WBO title to his collection of world champion belts last night but was taken the distance for the first time in his career, ultimately winning comfortably on the judges' scorecards.

However, Fury, who became a unified world champion in 2015 after defeating Wladimir Klitschko before vacating all his belts in bizarre circumstances the following year, provided an in-fight running commentary via his instagram account, in which he was scathing about both fighters, particularly the victor.

The instagram messages were uploaded on various occasions throughout and after the fight.

"(I'm) just watching these two and they're a pair of wooden tops. They're not even good enough to be my sparring partners, the pair of them. They're are pair of bums. No panache, no flair, no show. Waste of money.

"There's only one Tyson Fury for a reason. They're a pack of bums. Parker is what Parker is. He's a young lad trying. AJ's a wooden top. He ain't no superstar. I am the man."

As the fight progressed, Fury became still more critical and said that the fight was proving to be a waste of people's money.

"This is Round 10. None of them look like they want to win the fight. Get in and win the fight.

"Another s**t round. Charging 20 quid a pop for this. This is a f*****g joke. It's (people's) hard earned money. Come on."

As the fight drew to a close, Fury confidently proclaimed that he would beat Joshua and implored not to fight Wilder but him instead.

"I could beat AJ on my comeback. Treble or jabble. Swing the right hand up, downstairs or upstairs, ain't good enough to be a sparring partner.

"That was a shit fight, shit performance by both fighters. Listen, AJ, please don't fight Wilder because he'll knock you spark out and take my fifty million. Let me break you in your old bum."

Fury was not alone in at least some of his opinions last night as former middleweight world champion Andy Lee tweeted "What would Tyson Fury do to both of these...?"