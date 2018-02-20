Former world middleweight champion Andy Lee has retired from boxing.

The 33-year-old from Limerick, who was born in London, announced on Newstalk that he was hanging up his gloves.

Lee boxed at the 2004 Athens Olympics before launching his career as a professional, moving to Detroit to link up with legendary trainer Manny Stewart at the Kronk Gym in Motor City.

After ten years in the paid ranks, and following several failed title shots, the big-punching southpaw finally got his hands on a world belt when he beat then-unbeaten Russian Matt Korobov to claim the WBO world middleweight championship in 2014.

His only successful defence came against Peter Quillin, with the fight ending in a draw. However, Quillin failed to make weight in the pre-fight weigh-in, meaning that he was ineligible to take the title regardless of the result.

Lee lost the belt to Billy Joe Saunders in his next fight in 2015, one that was originally due to take place in Limerick, but was postponed and the pair eventually met in Manchester.

He fought only once since, a win over KeAndrae Leatherwood in New York last year, and now he has brought the curtain down on his career.

Lee, who will be an analyst on RTÉ's coverage of Saturday's National Elite Championships, finishes with the record of 35 wins, 24 by way of knock-out, three losses and one draw in his 39 pro fights.