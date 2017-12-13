Dominic Ingle says he can help Jason Quigley become a world champion.

Quigley (13-0, 10 KOs) is relocating to Sheffield to train under Ingle at the end of the month, and his new coach has big things planned for the Irish middleweight.

"He’s got a good style, he’s smart and he has a good boxing brain," Ingle said. "We will bring him through and see what works.

"He will get quality sparring here, too, and we’ll get him on a good programme immediately.

"Jason is 13-0, he’s unbeaten, but he has come under the radar here.

"He has world title potential. Not everyone has that, but Jason does. He has made the right move to get him to the world title."

Quigley won the NABF middleweight title in March, his first pro belt.

Although the Donegal man is moving back across the Atlantic, the former European gold and World silver medallist will still be promoted by Golden Boy Promotions and managed by Sheer Sports Management.

Ingle trains the likes of Kell Brook, Kid Galahad, Junior Witter and Billy Joe Saunders at the famous Wincobank gym.

Prince Naseem Hamed cut his teeth on the punchbags of the Ingle Gym, with Dominic’s father Brendan, a Dubliner.

Ingle got in touch with Quigley via Johnny Nelson, who was also trained by Ingle, and who was the Irish fighter's mentor when he was in the Sky Scholar programme.

Ingle added: "Jason’s at a point in his career where he’s looking for a new direction and he needs to get to the next level.

"He needs to be happy and our team will do that. We travel together as a team no matter who is in the ring. That’s important. You need the good team around you and he’ll recognise that here.

"We’ll work to Jason’s style. Years ago, people used to try to train like Naseem, but he was a one-off. It’s no good to change a style. You have to embellish it and give him the confidence to try new things.

"He keeps close to the weight, he keeps fit and he’s got good pedigree. When you look at the Irish amateurs of the last ten years, he’s the one name that just kept cropping up.

"Jason has made the right move here. He’s a good, accurate fighter and I’m looking forward to starting work with him."