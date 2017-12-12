Jason Quigley is biding farewell to Los Angeles and relocating to Sheffield to team up with renowned trainer Dominic Ingle.

The unbeaten Donegal middleweight (13-0, 10KOs) has recovered from injury and is getting ready for a ring return in early 2018.

"It’s a big move and people will question it - but it’s perfect for me," said Quigley, the reigning NABF (North American Boxing Federation) middleweight champion.

"Even when I talk about it, I can feel a smile on my face. when something feels so right, you just have to go make it happen.

"I have had a great time in America. Leaving LA was a decision that I took a lot of time to think about, but I’m happy that I have made the right decision.

"I’m happy that I have the full backing of Sheer Sports Management and Golden Boy Promotions for the move."

The Donegal man has been based in Los Angeles since turning pro in 2014.

Although 'El Animal' Quigley is moving back across the Atlantic, he will still be promoted by Golden Boy Promotions and managed by Sheer Sports Management.

Quigley will begin training with Ingle in late December and is looking forward to a comeback bout on the east coast of America in early 2018.

"I plan to make big waves in 2018," added 26-year-old Quigley.

"A lot of the fighters Dominic has had have the same style as myself. They’re elusive, technically sound boxers, who have power. Where I have got to already has come from my boxing ability.

"When you turn pro, people think you have to turn around and start landing big, heavy shots. But you need to box. Boxing is a skill and a technique. The sport is boxing and I’ve got to where I am by boxing. It’s time to tap back into my technique and my boxing skills. Dominic Ingle will bring those out of me."

For the last few months, I have been like a caged lion. Now I’m ready to be released. Delighted to announce that I'll be relocating to Sheffield to train under @dominicingle Decision made with full support from my great teams @GoldenBoyBoxing & @sheersportsmgmt Boom 2018! pic.twitter.com/XHhoqOhEEe — Jason Quigley (@jay_quigley) December 12, 2017

Quigley overcame Glen Tapia at Fantasy Springs in March to win his first professional title, the NABF middleweight belt.

The former World silver medallist in the amateur ranks said: "I would like to thank Manny Robles and all the team in America who have helped get me where I am, unbeaten in 13 pro fights."

A broken right hand, sustained in the second round of his bout with Tapia, has healed and Quigley - who has since moved into the top ten in the WBA World rankings - is ready for action.

"It’s like a lion being locked in a cage for a long time. I’m the lion ready to be released now.

"My speed and my power are all coming back again. I’ve stayed in shape over the last few months and I felt brilliant.

"Since I’ve come home from LA, I haven’t been able to sleep, but it hasn’t been because of jet lag; it’s because of excitement.

"I’m excited. I dreamt last night about my next pro fight and about knocking the guy out. I just can’t wait to get back through the ropes and do what I love doing."