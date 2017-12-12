Katie Taylor's first opportunity to headline a card sees her face off against a gritty Chicago fighter, who shares a lot of her characteristics.

Indeed, there is some pre-fight tension between Taylor and her upcoming opponent Jessica McCaskill. And the standard bursts of trash talk have added to the build-up for their showdown in York Hall on Wednesday.

McCaskill used a press conference on Monday to articulate her somewhat low opinion of Taylor's ability.

"A lot of the good things you see about Katie Taylor are in highlights. If you watch the actual fight there is a lot of mistakes," she said.

"There are opportunities there and I intend on taking advantage of that."

Both fighters are blessed with the pre-requisite levels of determination, skill and discipline that all fighters strive to have, but they are also connected through religion.

Irish fans of Taylor have long been aware of her Christian faith, and she regularly refers to that when speaking publicly. Even after her heart wrenching defeat at the Rio Olympics, the Bray native mentioned her faith when summing up her disappointment.

In an interview with RTÉ Sport's Joe Stack, she said:

"Sometimes the plans you have in your heart aren't the same as God's plans."

Similarly, McCaskill also invests herself in God. In a documentary about her life as a boxer entitled 'Fight For Respect: Her Story,' she says:

"I close the door and just ask God to protect my family and this apartment and it just kind of grows from there. That's how I get my day started."

Further on in the programme, she explains how she tries to showcase her faith on her boxing gear.

"I'm a God-fearing woman and I want to put that into my boxing. I have my Pray.Train.Win brand, the CasKILLA logo has a cross and scripture. I want other people to be able to have that as well.

"I don't want to wear anyone else's brand, I want to wear things with my name on it, with my faith and my belief on it.

Taylor has encountered very few meaningful challenges on the way to becoming a professional champion. Her coronation came against Argentina’s Anahi Esther Sanchez, and although the 10-round bout went the distance, all of the judges scored it in Taylor's favour.

33-year-old McCaskill (5-1) is the US number one boxer and the vacant American Boxing Organization (ABO) Intercontinental lightweight title holder.

She has been itching to get the chance to compete against Taylor, and along with her coach Rick Ramos, they have both been pursuing the Irish woman for some time.

Her eagerness however could well be justified on Wednesday, and judging by the evidence of her pacey fighting style, she's shaping up to be a stiff prospect for the 2012 Olympic gold-medalist.

McCaskill has amassed three TKO victories so far in the professional ranks and her most recent fight, in which she captured her ABO strap, she dominated her Canadian opponent Natalie Brown.

She asserted her dominance in the opening round and sent Brown to the canvas on a few occasions with some punishing combinations. The referee eventually stepped in to stop the fight in the second round, such was the extent of CasKILLA's superiority in the ring.

McCaskill works in banking, a job which she describes as being quite intense. But despite the pressures she endures in the office, she makes her way to the gym after work. In addition to doing her own training for fights, she also coaches young aspiring fighters.

Taylor has been a trailblazer for women's boxing in Ireland. Talented female fighters precede her, but Taylor gained national recognition on the back of her Olympic success five years ago. The progression of her career continues to be a major topic of interest among of both keen and casual persuasions.

McCaskill has also created history for women's boxing on her side of the ocean, and was part of the first female fight to headline a bill in the state of Illinois.

That is a feat which McCaskill is particularly proud to have achieved. And like Taylor, Unsurprisingly, she's promote boxing among girls and breed another generation of female fighters.

Remarking on her motivation for boxing in the aforementioned documentary, she said:

"It's for the gym, it's for my coach, it's for the kids. They want to touch the belt and see it. It's for Chicago, it's for the future girls to have something to aim for."

A lot of Taylor's traits are mirrored in her Chicago challenger. McCaskill has an advantage over Taylor in that she has the experience of performing in a headline bout. And it seems that she is the best placed fighter to upset Taylor's victorious run in the professional ranks.