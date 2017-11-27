Carl Frampton says he is "deeply disappointed" that his former promoters Cyclone Promotions are pursuing legal action against him and has vowed to fight their case.

The company, run by Blain McGuigan, is suing Frampton for breach of contract in the High Court in London over the Belfast native's decision last August to sever ties with Cyclone and the McGuigan family.

The former world champion also ended his long association with manager Barry and trainer Shane.

Barry, father of Blain and Shane, was a director of Cyclone until 2015. Shane and other members of the family remain directors.

Frampton's solicitor John Finucane said in a statement last night: "Mr Frampton is deeply disappointed that Cyclone Promotions have decided to initiate legal action against him.

"However, he will not only defend this action rigorously, but can confirm he will be counter-claiming on a number of grounds.

"Mr Frampton is confident that this process will vindicate his position and reputation, and looks forward to engaging fully in this process to present all aspects of this claim before the court.

"Therefore it would be inappropriate to issue any further comment at this time."

A statement on behalf of my client Mr Carl Frampton pic.twitter.com/5rxrJ1y3Vy — John Finucane (@johnfinucane) November 26, 2017

Responding to the statement, Cyclone said it had been trying to pursue an amicable solution and blamed Frampton for the dispute going to court.

"For some weeks now, Cyclone Promotions has been attempting to mediate a settlement with Carl Frampton and his representatives," a statment said.

"This mediation was ended by Carl Frampton's solicitors when a settlement could not be reached.

"The company therefore lodged a claim at the High Court against Carl Frampton relating to his breach of the promotional contract entered into with Cyclone Promotions.

"Cyclone Promotions is merely seeking a fair and equitable resolution to this contract dispute with Carl Frampton."

Frampton made a successful return to the ring against Horacio Garcia in Belfast 10 days ago, his first fight since losing the featherweight title back to Leo Santa Cruz in January and first under new promoter Frank Warren.