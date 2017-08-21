Carl Frampton has confirmed he has split with Cyclone Promotions and Barry McGuigan following intense speculation in the last week that their relationship had soured.

Frampton’s fight with Andres Gutierrez was postponed after his opponent suffered an injury 24 hours before the fight, while the former two-weigh world champion also missed weight earlier in the day.

In a statement this afternoon, he said: "I can confirm that I have parted company with Barry McGuigan and Cyclone Promotions.

"I would like to thanks Barry, the McGuigan family and Cyclone Promotions for our time together.

"Having taken time to consider my future and discussed it with those closest to me, I am confident now is the right time to move forward and take my career in my own hands.

"I still believe that I’m the best featherweight in the world and I promise my fans I am continuing my efforts to get my homecoming fight rescheduled in the near future."

It's unclear whether he will remain with trainer Shane McGuigan.