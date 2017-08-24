Conor McGregor will become the biggest global star if he succeeds in knocking out Floyd Mayweather, according to UFC President Dana White.

McGregor, the reigning UFC Lightweight champion, is regarded as a huge outsider against the American on Saturday, with most expecting the 40-year-old to surpass Rocky Marciano’s record to record a 50th win without defeat, against the outspoken rookie.

Many boxing experts are predicting a routine win for Mayweather, but White thinks those writing off the Dubliner could be forced to eat humble pie in the aftermath of the Las Vegas showdown.

"He can absolutely beat Floyd Mayweather," he told RTÉ Sport when asked whether the underdog can upset the odds.

"The guy is a knockout artist who believes in himself like nobody I have ever seen in my life.

"To think that he can’t beat Floyd Mayweather is even crazier."

McGregor has been hatching a tactical plan with his coach John Kavanagh for his most formidable test to date, and the UFC boss has full confidence in the southpaw in achieving his latest lofty goal.

"I call him the unicorn. He’s completely different to anyone I have ever worked with.

"His fight IQ...the guy is a genius when it comes to fighting. He is the master of range and distance.

"When he hits people with that left hand, they fall. The people who have great chins, people who believes they couldn’t be knocked out by Conor McGregor, he knocks them out.

"If he hits Floyd Mayweather on Saturday, he will hurt him. If he hurts him he will knock him out."

While the 40-year-old American is chasing his own bit of history to reach 50-0, White believes that victory for McGregor would transcend sport and propel him further on a global scale.

"His legacy will be that he will be the greatest sports combat athlete ever," he suggested.

"And if he knocks Mayweather out on Saturday, he will be the biggest star on planet earth."



