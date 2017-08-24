Conor McGregor has made a career of defying logic and can do so again on Saturday against Floyd Mayweather provided he doesn’t try and outbox the undefeated American.

That’s the view of Olympic medallist Michael Conlan, who has also defended the criticism aimed at the MMA star regarding his boxing technique.

McGregor, the reigning UFC Lightweight champion, is regarded as a huge outsider against Mayweather, with most expecting the 40-year-old to equal Rocky Marciano’s record of 50 undefeated fights.

McGregor’s lack of boxing experience is held up as the primary reason for his downfall and his technique has become the source of ridicule in some quarters, something Conlan believes is unfair.

"I feel when they are mocking him about his training techniques and what he has been doing...he’s not going in to shadowbox, he’s warming up his arms and loosening the shoulders.

"I know people are making fun of it, but it’s his method of warming up his body."

Conlan and McGregor have become friends since the UFC star reached out to the super bantamweight fighter after his World Championship win in 2015, and led Conlan out to the ring for his pro debut against Tim Ibarra earlier this year.

The Irish Olympian had words of advice for McGregor as he takes on one of the most decorated boxers of all-time.

"I don’t want to put any negative thoughts out there. I’m not going to make any predictions, I just want Conor to win.

"Logic says that Floyd Mayweather is going to win, but Conor McGregor is a different animal. He’s defied logic so many times.

"If he says something, he usually does it. He beats opponents with his brain before he does anything."

Conlan was afforded the chance to join McGregor’s camp in the lead-up, but he is busy preparing for his fourth professional fight next month, when he hopes to make it four fights undefeated.

Asked whether a win for McGregor would be damaging for boxing, the Belfast native was adamant the event, whatever the result, is a positive for the sport.

"If it does happen, Floyd Mayweather takes a blow, boxing’s ego might take a blow, but I don’t think it ruins boxing.

"It is huge for boxing, MMA and sport in general. Non-sporting fans are talking about this event so I feel it’s good for both sports."