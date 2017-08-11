Kellie Harrington remains on course for gold at the European Union (EU) Elite Women's Championships after guaranteeing silver in Cascia.

The Irish fighter defeated Italian teenager Irma Testa by unanimous decision in the lightweight semi-finals (60kg), though there was disappointment for Grainne Walsh who was beaten in her welterweight semi-final (69kg).

It means there will be two Irish fighters in action for gold on Saturday with Harrington and Michaela Walsh both in finals action.

Harrington has dropped down from light-welter to lightweight to target the title won by Katie Taylor at the last EU Championships in 2013 and that decision is looking to be a shrewd one.

The Dubliner was aggressive from the start, taking to the fight to the Olympian.

Backed by her travelling support, she never looked in danger of defeat and put in a particularly strong showing in the second round against her talented opponent.

Harrington will now face Finland’s Mira Potkonen in tomorrow’s final, though Walsh had a more difficult outing in the ring.

The Tullamore fighter was aiming for a place in her first major international boxing final, but was defeated by Germany’s Nadine Apetz.

Michaela Walsh meanwhile will take on Germany's Azize Nimani in the bantamweight (54kg) final tomorrow.