Michaela Walsh, Kellie Harrington and Grainne Walsh claimed three wins from three in the quarter-finals of the European Union Elite Championships in Cascia, Italy today.



The Irish trio posted decisions over Julia Coroli of Moldova, Ditteajaaja Frostholm of Denmark and Lauren Price of Wales in the bantam, light and welter classes and are each guaranteed at least bronze.



Grainne Walsh edged European Elite bronze medallist Price on a split decision after a see-saw 69kg clash.



High-Performance Director Bernard Dunne, speaking after today’s treble, hailed what he described as the top class performances of the Irish trio, adding that the wins were a tremendous confidence boost for the squad.



Kristina O’Hara and Kristina Desmond are in action tomorrow