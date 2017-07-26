Carl Frampton has admitted that losing to Andres Gutierrez on Saturday could be "career-ending" as he seeks to build towards another world title challenge.

The 30-year-old Belfast native has held belts at both super-bantamweight and lightweight level and has not fought since the first defeat of his professional career in a WBA title rematch with Leo Santa Cruz in January.

A third bout with Santa Cruz or match-up with IBF champion Lee Selby have proved elusive so he faces the big-punching Mexican (35-1-1, 25 KOs) in his home town with the carrot of a contest against WBC World featherweight champion Gary Russell for the victor.

"What happens if I lose this fight? There is no future," Frampton (23-1-0) told the BBC.

"I don't want to overlook this guy Gutierrez. He is a very good fighter. He's had as many knockout wins as I've had fights.

"He's up for it, he'll be ready but so will I. I'll need to be to get the win."

Public workout at Victoria Square starting at 12.30pm on the 3rd floor. See you down there #ReturnOfTheJackal pic.twitter.com/8FxyGHQub0 — Carl Frampton MBE (@RealCFrampton) July 26, 2017

The Tiger's Bay man is savouring his first fight in Belfast since beating Chris Avalos in 2015.

"The most important thing for me was to come back and fight at home," he said.

"The noise, the atmosphere in the arena inspires me and the Chris Avalos fight, I think that was my best performance even though some people say that was my first fight against Santa Cruz.

"If I'm performing, and with the way the last couple of weeks in sparring have gone, if I can carry that into the ring on Saturday night then I think I will get rid of this guy.

"But I need to look good. I need to be impressive and show the rest of the featherweights that the last fight was just a blip."

Frampton believes that victory would quickly re-establish him as one of the pre-eminent world featherweights.

"I lost a fight at the start of 2017 but in 2016 I was the fighter of the year," he said.

"I'm still a big name in boxing and if I look impressive and get rid of this guy, my name is still going to rise.

"I lost a close fight with an under-par performance to a three-weight world champion.

"If I'm performing, I still believe I'm the best featherweight in the world and I believe I can beat guys like Leo Santa Cruz."

