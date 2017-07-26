Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury appeared to announce his retirement on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old has retired previously, only to then reverse his decision.

This time he spoke of an "epic journey" reaching "the end".

Fury wrote on Instagram: "been very blessed in my life & career achieve the upmost in boxing, was a epic journey along the way. Thanks to all the fans that supported & believed in me along the way,

"Hope you enjoy it as much as I did. THE END."

It is not the first time he has appeared to indicate the end of his pro boxing days.

The 28-year-old, whose career has been mired in controversy since he unexpectedly defeated Wladimir Klitschko for the IBF, WBO and WBA heavyweight titles, dismissed the sport as "a pile of s***" and "the saddest thing I ever took part in" in a post on his Twitter account last October.

He had been scheduled to earn the biggest purse of his career in a rematch with Klitschko at the Manchester Arena on 29 October.

He withdrew from that date, however, with the explanation he had been "declared mentally unfit to fight", and since then it has been reported he has tested positive for cocaine.

However, three hours later he denied he was about to quit the sport.

Fury was charged with a doping offence by the UK's anti-doping body back in June and an a hearing is scheduled for this November.