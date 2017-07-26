Katie Taylor is looking forward to making her American debut as she plots a course towards a possible world title challenge in Dublin later this year.

The 2012 Olympic champion takes on unheralded Texan Jasmine Clarkson on Brooklyn on Saturday night on the undercard of the Adrien Broner-Mikey Garcia super-lightweight clash.

Coming off the back of a third-round stoppage victory at Wembley last time out, Taylor will a red-hot favourite to coast to a sixth victory to start her professional career over a fighter with just four wins in her 12 bouts.

With a mooted Dublin world title fight in November firmly in her plans, Taylor is hoping to make the most of her chance to impress American viewers with another classy performance.

"I'm really excited about fighting in Brooklyn," said Taylor ahead of the eight-round contest at the Barclays Center.

"New York has been very good to Irish fighters in the past and hopefully I can give people something to shout about.

"I feel like I'm still improving and still learning every day in the gym but I definitely feel ready for a World title fight now.

"Hopefully I can get another good win next weekend and win a World title later in the year before coming back to New York again at some point as a world champion to defend my title.

"After my fight at Wembley I took a couple of weeks off back home but then it was back to Connecticut to start training camp for this fight.

"I've probably spent 90 per cent of my time here in the US since turning pro so of course it's tough being away from family and friends but if you want to do great things you have to make great sacrifices."