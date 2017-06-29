As Steve Collins and Nigel Benn get set to meet again, RTÉ Archives have looked back at the press conference announcing the original fight in 1996.

Nigel Benn arrived at the briefing 90 minutes late, leaving the Collins, the media and fans waiting at the Victoria and Albert Hotel in Manchester. Benn's promoter Frank Warren expressed his disappointment at the boxer.

However, when RTÉ reporter Colm Murray quizzed Benn about why he was late, Benn took umbrage, somehow feeling disrespected and refused to speak to RTÉ.

Watch the report here.



