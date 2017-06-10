Thomas Barr marked his first competitive outdoor meet of 2017 with a third-place finish in the 400m hurdles heats in Geneva.

In a fast-heat, the 24-year-old Waterford man posted a a time of 49.39, behind Switzerland’s Kariem Hussein and race winner Mamadou Kassé Hann.

The Frenchman won in a time of 48.40.

Barr’s would have won the second and third heats, while Paul Byrne was fourth in his heat in a time of 52.04.

Earlier sprinter Brian Gregan’s fine form continued when he claimed his second win on the trot in Geneva. The Dubliner held off the challenge of Lobo Vedel and Borlee to win the first 400m heat in a time of 45.75.