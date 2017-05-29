Golfer Tiger Woods was arrested in South Florida this morning on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to media reports.

Woods was taken into custody at about 3am local time near his Jupiter Island home and released hours later on his own bond, NBC affiliate WPTV reported.

The golfer, who had his fourth back surgery in April, said last week that he felt better than he had in years and had no plans to retire from competitive golf.

The former top-ranked golfer is second on the all-time list with 14 major titles.

Woods had been recovering from surgery after back spasms forced his withdrawal from the Dubai Desert Classic at the start of February.

He said in a statement last month: "The surgery went well, and I'm optimistic this will relieve my back spasms and pain.

"When healed, I look forward to getting back to a normal life, playing with my kids, competing in professional golf and living without the pain I have been battling so long."

Woods had only returned to competition, after a 15-month absence through injury, in December. Plans to participate at Augusta in April, on the 20th anniversary of his first Masters victory, also had to be abandoned.

He last won a major in 2008, and in 2009 was charged with careless driving near his home after crashing into a tree and damaging a fire hydrant.

Woods later admitted to extra-marital affairs and made an apology in early 2010 in which he spoke of undergoing therapy, saying he was "far short of perfect".

In the blog discussing his surgery, he wrote last week that he "hadn't felt this good in years", but added: "I'm not looking ahead. I can't twist for another two and a half to three months. Right now, my sole focus is rehab and doing what the doctors tell me. I am concentrating on short-term goals."