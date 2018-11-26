US President Donald Trump has said the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement between the UK and EU may make trade between Washington and London more difficult.

Mr Trump also told reporters outside the White House that the deal sounds like it will be good for the European Union.

Mr Trump said that he wanted the British Prime Minister Theresa May to "do something" about the agreement to ensure the UK can trade with the US more freely.

"Sounds like a great deal for the EU," Mr Trump told reporters.

He added: "I think we have to take a look at, seriously, whether or not the UK is allowed to trade.

"Because, you know, right now, if you look at the deal, they may not be able to trade with us. And that wouldn't be a good thing.

"I don't think they meant that. I don't think that the Prime Minister meant that. And, hopefully, she'll be able to do something about that."

"But, right now, as the deal stands she may not, they may not, be able to trade with the US. And, I don't think they want that at all.

"That would be a very big negative for the deal."

He said he hoped British Prime Minister Theresa May would be able to address the problem, but he did not specify which provision of the deal he was concerned about.

Under the deal secured with EU leaders, the UK will leave the bloc in March with continued close trade ties.

However, the odds look stacked against Mrs May getting it approved by a divided British parliament.

Separately, Mr Trump said he does not believe a report by his own government which says that climate change will cost the country’s economy billions of dollars by the end of the century.

The congressionally mandated report said that climate change will cost the country's economy billions of dollars by the end of the century, but Mr Trump said he does not believe the economic impacts will be devastating.

"I've seen it, I've read some of it, and its fine," he said.

Asked about severe economic impacts, he said, "I don't believe it."

Last year, Mr Trump announced his intent to withdraw the United States from the 2015 Paris Deal to combat climate change, though the country cannot do so until after the 2020 presidential election.

Mr Trump has also rolled back Obama-era environmental and climate rules such as the Clean Power Plan, while seeking to boost output of oil, gas and coal for domestic use and for shipping to allies and partners.

US output of crude oil is already the highest in the world, above Saudi Arabia and Russia.

The report, written with the help of more than a dozen US government agencies and departments, said the effects of climate change would harm human health, damage infrastructure, limit water availability, alter coastlines and increase costs in various industries.

The report also said projections of damage could change if greenhouse gas emissions were curbed, although many of the impacts of climate change, like powerful storms, droughts and flooding, have already begun.

The report supplements a study issued last year that concluded humans are the main driver of global warming and warned of catastrophic effects to the planet.