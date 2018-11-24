A man has been charged in connection with the alleged fatal assault of an Irish man in New York in the early hours of Thanksgiving morning.

Danny McGee, from Co Longford, was found lying unresponsive on the ground outside the Gaslight Bar in Queens shortly before 4am on Thursday morning.

The 21-year-old was rushed to the Elmhurst Hospital Center but was later pronounced dead.

The incident prompted a manhunt by New York police, amid reports his alleged attacker fled the scene on foot.

A man is believed to have presented himself to investigators yesterday and was later charged over the incident.

A spokesperson from the New York Police Department confirmed 25-year-old Stephen O'Brien, 42nd Street, Queens, New York had been arrested and charged with assault.

The spokesperson added that it appeared Stephen O'Brien hit Mr McGee, who then fell to the ground hitting his head on some concrete, which caused a head trauma.

A wave of tributes have been paid to Mr McGee, who was a native of Drumlish in Co Longford, but who had been living and working in the US for just over a year.

GAA club Fr Manning Gaels described him as a "gentleman" in a statement on the club's Facebook page yesterday.

"Above all, he was a young gentleman with a great sense of humour, who was loved by all who knew him."

Moyne Community School, where Mr McGee attended, also paid tribute to the man.

"Our hearts are truly broken as we come to terms with the passing of our wonderful past pupil, Danny McGee," a statement by the school read.

Meanwhile, a special memorial mass in memory of the late Mr McGee will take place in St Sebastian's Church, 58th Street and Roosevelt Avenue, Woodside, New York later today at 1pm (local time).