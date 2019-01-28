A small community in Co Donegal has been left shocked following the deaths of four young men in a single-vehicle crash last night.

They have been named as John Harley from Fál Carragh and Mícheál Roarty from Gaoth Dobhair, both aged 24, Sean Harkin from Fál Carragh who was 22 and Daniel Scott from Gort an Choirce who was also in his 20s.

It is understood they were travelling in a car when it crashed shortly before 9pm last night on a local road near Gort an Choirce (Gortahork).

Emergency services attended the scene, but all four men were pronounced dead a short time later.

Local TD Pearse Doherty said there was a cloud of sadness over the area.

The Sinn Féin TD tweeted that "thoughts and prayers are with those involved and their families".

Devastating news from Gaoth Dobhair tonight. A cloud of sadness over the area. Thoughts and prayers are with those involved and their families. — Pearse Doherty (@PearseDoherty) January 27, 2019

Local people have expressed shock at the deaths of the four men who were well-known in the areas of Gaoth Dobhair (Gweedore), An Fál Carrach (Falcarragh) and Gort an Chorice.

It is believed the men were travelling in a Toyota Corolla on a local road, not too far from the coast road, and the crash occurred at a bridge.

Parish priest of Gort an Choirce Fr Sean Ó Gallchóir extended his sympathy to the family and friends of the men who died and said people in the community are totally numb.

Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland, he said he had spoken to the devastated families of two of the men, who were from Gort an Choirce and who grew up together.

He said it is "just beyond belief, they just are totally devastated, shocked".

Fr Ó Gallchóir said the community would rally around the families, but said it is so hard for everyone to take in.

He said: "One of the boys would have been very prominent player in GAA and soccer locally. All the boys would be very well known lads and families in the community and it stretches over three or four parishes here in the west of Donegal.

"People will rally and do their best, but for the parents its going to be a void all their lives."

Fr Brian Ó Fearraigh from the parish of Gaoth Dobhair said nothing can prepare you for the tragedy experienced by the communities of west Donegal.

Speaking on RTÉ's Sean O’Rourke, he also acknowledged the emergency services who dealt with the immediate aftermath of the crash last night.

He said: "It's important to acknowledge, what I witnessed there last night, the presence of An Garda Síochána, the emergency services, the ambulance service, the fire brigade, the first responders, the local doctors, those who were present and attended the scene last night.

"Their commitment and their professionalism and their dedication was next to none and it’s important that we have that. I just want to acknowledge the fantastic work that they do. I know they don't seek any praise or credit for the work that they do but it is certainly worth it."

The principal of the school where three of the men attended has described the crash in Donegal as heart wrenching.

Speaking on RTÉ’s News at One, Maeve Sweeney said three of the young men had attended Pobalscoil Chloich Cheannfhaola in Fál Carragh.

She said Mr Harkin and Mr Scott would have also been in primary school together.

"They were three lovely lads, gentlemen I suppose is how we would describe them. Many people have fond memories of them this morning, staff members, people in the school and community"

She said Mr Scott was due to travel to Denmark in the next week to take up a new job as a civil engineer.

"It's been heart wrenching, I suppose and our thoughts and our prayers are with the families. It's unimaginable what they are going through at this moment."

The road remains closed and diversions are in place.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone with information to contact Milford Garda Station on 074-9153060 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

The deaths of the four men bring to ten the number of people who have died on Irish roads since Thursday.

Three people were killed in road crashes in Dublin, Kildare and Galway on Thursday, while a married couple in their 70s died in a collision in Co Monaghan on Friday.

A man in his 80s was killed when his car hit a pole in Co Kilkenny last night.