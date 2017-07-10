A former Manchester United and Northern Ireland footballer ordained to the priesthood has taken part in his first Mass.

Philip Mulryne, 39, returned to his native Belfast for a special Catholic religious service at St Oliver Plunkett Church.

He was made a deacon in the Dominican Order at an ordination at St Saviour's church in north Dublin at the weekend.

He was joined by friends and well-wishers at tonight's Mass, just a few miles from Windsor Park Stadium, donning the green jersey of his home country, flanked by white-robed members of his order.

Philip Mulryne pictured after an international tie in 2005

The product of the youth system at Old Trafford made his debut for the first team in 1997.

He was unable to secure a regular place in Alex Ferguson's side and left Manchester to continue his playing career at clubs including Norwich City, Cardiff City and Leyton Orient.

He also made 27 appearances for Northern Ireland over a ten-year period, scoring three goals.