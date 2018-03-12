One of the country's best known Gaelic football players and managers, Mick O'Dwyer was honoured by his county at a civic reception this lunchtime.

Surrounded by former Kerry players from past teams, the Waterville native was presented with the Sam Maguire Cup which was borrowed from Dublin for the day.

Speaking at the reception at County Buildings in Tralee today, Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Councillor John Sheahan said "Micko" had brought Kerry football "on the most wonderful roller-coaster of a journey".

Councillor Sheahan said that between 1954 and 1989, as a player and then as manager with Kerry, Mick O'Dwyer won 12 All-Irelands, 11 National Leagues and 23 Munster titles.

"Anyone who follows the fortunes of the Kerry team will acknowledge the debt of gratitude that we owe to this great man for the immense pleasure he has given us all."

His success outside of Kerry, particularly with Kildare, Laois and Wicklow was also acknowledged.