A man arrested over the murder of 45-year-old Martin Clancy in Limerick has been released without charge.

A file will be forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The man, aged in his 20s, was arrested in Cork on Wednesday.

Mr Clancy's body was found in his flat on Little O'Curry St in Limerick city last Sunday night.

His funeral will take place in Moyross in Limerick on Monday.

A second man arrested and questioned about withholding information was released without charge earlier today.