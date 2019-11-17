An investigation is under way into a burglary at a house during which former Meath footballer Graham Geraghty had medals stolen.

An appeal has been launched on his wife's Facebook page today appealing for information in tracing the medals.

Amanda Geraghty said that six Leinster medals were stolen on Friday night, one minor, two under 21s and three senior medals.

Gardaí say they are investigating a break-in at a house at Higginstown in Athboy between 9.30pm and 12.30am.

Amanda Geraghty said they are offering a "large reward" for any information leading to the return of the medals.

She said the medals are not worth much in monetary value but "it took blood, sweat and tears to win them".

Graham Geraghty captained Meath to their last All Ireland success in 1999 against Cork.