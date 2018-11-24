There is major disruption to trains to and from Dublin's Heuston Station this morning after an incident on one of the railway lines.

No trains are departing Heuston until further notice, expect Heuston to Hazelhatch.

The incident happened between Sallins and Newbridge.

Bus transfers are being organised for Intercity trains to Heuston. Buses will be in operation for Portarlington, Portlaoise and Athy to Heuston, but there are delays in sourcing vehicles for the high number of passengers travelling.

Barry Kenny of Irish Rail said they hope services can resume by lunchtime.

Mr Kenny advised customers to expect "lengthy disruption" to services to and from Heuston Station.