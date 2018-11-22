An investigation is under way after an elderly couple were found dead in their home on the outskirts of Kilkenny city.

The cause of the couple’s deaths has not been established. However, carbon monoxide poisoning is being examined as one possible factor.

They have been named locally as Michael Hurley and his partner Mary Holohan.

Mr Hurley, 83, and Ms Holohan, 77, had been living in the house for a number of years.

It is understood that their bodies were discovered by family members last night. However, it is believed that the bodies may have been there for a number of days.

The State Pathologist has been informed and gardaí are currently at the scene which is on the Johnswell Road.

The bodies are expected to be removed to Waterford Regional Hospital later today.